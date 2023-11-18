Harry Kane: Decoding the English marksman's exceptional stats this season

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Harry Kane: Decoding the English marksman's exceptional stats this season

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:14 pm Nov 18, 202306:14 pm

Harry Kane is the second highest goal-scorer in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers (Photo credit: X/@HKane)

Harry Kane continued his exceptional goal-scoring form as England defeated Malta 2-0 in the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers at Wembley. The Three Lions went ahead with an own goal from Enrico Pepe in the eighth minute before Kane slammed home the insurance goal in the 75th minute from a Bukayo Saka assist. The talisman has continued his purple patch for club and country.

2/8

Second-highest goal-scorer in the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers

With his goal against Malta, Kane has raced to nine goals in the 2024 Euro qualifiers. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the competition. The English marksman is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, who are at the top with 10 goals each. Notably, Kane scored 12 goals in the 2020 Euro Qualifiers. The 30-year-old has amassed 62 goals for England.

3/8

Kane has been sensational for club and country this season

As per Opta, Kane has been directly involved in 33 goals in 20 appearances for club and country this season. He has netted 21 goals for Bayern in 16 games while providing seven assists. On the other hand, he has slammed four England goals in as many games along with an assist. Kane has netted nine goals in eight games for England this year.

4/8

Kane matched Robbie Keane's record in the European Championship Qualifiers

Kane has now raced to 23 goals in only 20 appearances in the European Championship qualifiers. He has matched the tally of former Ireland striker Robbie Keane. The duo are the joint second-highest goal-scorer in the competition. Only Portugal superstar Ronaldo is ahead of them in this event with 41 goals. Kane has scored eight goals from the penalty spot.

5/8

Kane broke Lewandowski's unique Bundesliga record

Earlier this month, Kane scored a brace in Bayern's 4-2 win over Heidenheim in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season. Kane has raced to 17 goals in the league. As per Opta, he has broken Robert Lewandowski's record of most goals scored after 11 Bundesliga matches. The Polish netted 16 goals in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season. Earlier, Gerd Muller had scored 15 goals in 1968-69 season.

6/8

Kane has netted 21 goals in all competitions for Bayern

Kane is the top scorer with 17 goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. He has already scored three Bundesliga hat-tricks, including in the previous game versus Borussia Dortmund. Kane has managed 21 goals for Bayern in 16 matches across competitions. He is the first to breach the 20-goal mark this season in Europe's top five leagues. He also owns seven assists.

7/8

Kane and Guirassy scripted this Bundesliga record

As per Opta, Serhou Guirassy and Kane have scored 15-plus goals after 11 Bundesliga matchday this season. Only two players have achieved this feat in the history of the Bundesliga after 11 matchdays. Lewandowski in the 2019-20 season and Gerd Muller in the 1968-69 season were the only two players to achieve this feat before this season.

8/8

Kane has recorded 20-plus goals in 10 consecutive seasons

With 21 goals for Bayern this season in 16 games, Kane has now recorded 20-plus goals in 10 consecutive seasons. He netted 31, 28, 35, 41, 24, 24, 33, 27, and 32 goals in the last nine seasons for Tottenham Hotspur before joining Bayern.