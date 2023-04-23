Sports

Newcastle United decimate Tottenham 6-1 in Premier League 2022-23: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 23, 2023, 08:47 pm 1 min read

Newcastle United completed their Premier League double over Spurs (Source: Twitter/NUFC)

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy scored braces as Newcastle United plummeted Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 on matchday 32 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored the other two goals as Harry Kane found a consolation for the visitors. The Magpies went 5-0 up in only 21 minutes as they enter the top three on the league standings momentarily. Here's more.

Second earliest 5-0 lead in the Premier League

Newcastle took a 5-0 against Spurs in 21 minutes. As per Opta, the Magpies created history by becoming the second earliest team to take such a lead in Premier League history. They were only behind Manchester City, who scored 5-0 against Watford in 18 minutes in September 2019. The Magpies also became the sixth team to score three goals in the opening nine minutes.

Isak averaging a goal every 97.2 minutes in Premier League

As per Squawka, the first six shots from the Magpies were converted into five goals within the first 21 minutes. Also, Alexander Isak is averaging a goal every 97.2 minutes in the Premier League this season. Only Erling Haaland is scoring more regularly in the league among players with five-plus goals this season. He has slammed 10 goals this season in 15 appearances.