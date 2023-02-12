Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United trounce Leeds 2-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 12, 2023, 09:34 pm 2 min read

Man United have moved to the second spot in the Premier League standings (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United struck twice in the dying stages as they overcame Leeds 2-0 in Premier League 2022-23. United were dominating the possessions but it was Leeds who threatened in the final third. Marcus Rashford extended his rich form to score 10 minutes from time while Alejandro Garnacho slid the second soon. United toppled Manchester City to become the second-placed side in the PL standings.

A look at the league standings

United are now second-placed with 46 points, ranking above Manchester City (45) but have played two games more. Leeds (19) occupy the 17th spot in the top-flight (W4 D7 L11). Meanwhile, Arsenal﻿ (51) are still on top of the league standings.

A noteworthy record for David de Gea

United goalkeeper David de Gea made his 400th Premier League appearance. He made a few brilliant saves to keep United in the game. As per Squawka, De Gea (32y 97d) became the youngest-ever goalkeeper to reach 400 Premier League appearances. He has kept 139 clean sheets in this interval.

Rashford and Garnacho attain these numbers

Rashford netted his 12th goal in 23 PL appearances in the ongoing season. He now has 71 goals in 227 Premier League appearances. Notably, Rashford has raced to 21 goals for United in all competitions this season. Overall, Rashford has scored 114 goals. Meanwhile, Garnacho scored only his second goal in the PL 2022-23 season.