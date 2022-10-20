Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-0: Key stats

Manchester United played their best game of the 2022-23 season to down Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. United were all over Spurs in the first half but Hugo Lloris kept the visitors in the game at 0-0. After half-time, United went ahead through Fred, whose shot took a deflection. Bruno Fernandes then added the second. Here's more.

Lloris was superb, making five outstanding saves in the first half alone. United clocked 19 shots in the first half as Antony struck the post as well. Fred broke the deadlock two minutes after the break from a Ben Davies deflection. Bruno Fernandes curled a precise finish beyond Lloris in front of Stretford End to make it 2-0. United kept attacking and enjoyed themselves.

Man United enjoyed 52% of the ball possession and completed 577 passes. United clocked 28 shots out of which 10 were on target. Spurs managed just two shots on target. In terms of the points table, United are fifth with 19 points from 10 games (W6 D1 L3). Spurs are third with 23 points from 11 games, suffering their second defeat.

As per Opta, Fernandes created nine chances in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. It's the most by a player in a Premier League game since Fernandes created 10 against Aston Villa last September. Fernandes now has 38 Premier League goals in 97 matches. Overall, he has scored 52 goals in 140 games for Man United in all competitions.

As per Opta, United attempted 14 shots from outside the box in the first half against Spurs (out of 19). It's the most on record for the side in the first half of a PL game (since 2003-04). United have now won four successive PL matches versus Spurs. It's their longest run since April 2009 to October 2010.

As per Squawka, United's 28 shots against Spurs is the most faced by any team managed by Antonio Conte in a single top-flight league game. Notably, this was Conte's 318th top-flight league match as a manager.