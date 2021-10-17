Premier League, Tottenham overcome Newcastle: Records broken

Harry Kane scored his first PL goal this season

Tottenham claimed their fifth victory of the Premier League 2021-22 season, beating Newcastle United 3-2 in gameweek eight. Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-min were on the scoresheet for the visitors, who rallied on after going down to Callum Wilson's goal in the second minute. The match was halted before half-time as a Newcastle supporter needed medical emergency. Here are the details.

Spurs rally from behind to outclass Newcastle

Newcastle got the perfect start as Wilson netted quickly. However, Ndombele equalized 15 minutes later. Sergio Reguilon squared the ball from the left flank for Ndombele, who found the net after having so much space. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent a ball over the top and Kane scored. Before half-time, Son got the third from a Kane assist. Eric Dier scored an own goal late on.

Kane only behind Rooney in terms of away PL goals

Kane scored his 167th Premier League goal. He has also raced to 35 assists. As per Opta, Kane has scored 88 goals in 128 away games in the Premier League. This is the second-highest tally after Wayne Rooney, who netted 94 in 243 games. Kane steered clear of Alan Shearer (87). Kane has scored six goals in eight PL appearances at St. James' Park.

Kane and Son have combined for 35 PL goals

Son now has 74 Premier League goals under his belt, including four this season. Son equaled the mark of former Aston Villa ace Gabriel Agbonlahor (74) in terms of PL goals. As per Opta, Kane and Son have combined for 35 goals in the Premier League, the second-most of any duo behind Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

Notable numbers for Wilson and Ndombele

As per Squawka Football, Wilson has now scored in back-to-back games against Spurs after failing to find the target in any of his first six games against them. He has also netted his 15th PL goal for Newcastle in 30 appearances. Spurs mid-fielder Ndombele has scored a Premier League goal for the first time since January 17, 2021 (vs Sheffield United).