Premier League: Here are the records held by Tottenham Hotspur

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 10:00 am

Premier League records held by Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur made a perfect start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester City. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the very next game before overcoming Watford. All three wins have been 1-0. They are set to face Crystal Palace on September 11. Spurs had finished seventh in the 2020/21 season. Here are the records held by them.

Goals

Most Premier League goals in a year

Spurs striker Harry Kane holds the record for scoring most Premier League goals in a calendar year. He racked up most a total of 39 goals for them in 2017. Kane surpassed Alan Shearer's record for scoring 36 Premier League goals in a year with a hat-trick. He also became the first player in Premier League history to score six hat-tricks in a year.

Record

Joint-most goals in a Premier League game

Spurs hold the record for scoring joint-second most number of goals in a Premier League match. In 2009, they defeated Wigan Athletic by a staggering margin of 9-1. This is the joint-second-highest scoring game in the history of Premier League. Spurs' winning margin in that game is also the joint-second-highest. They also trounced Reading FC 6-4 in 2007.

Do you know?

Most individual goal-scorers in one match

Spurs lost 4-5 to Arsenal in November 2004. The match involved the most individual goal-scorers in one match. Nine different players scored in that game (Thierry Henry, Lauren, Patrick Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg, Robert Pires, Noureddine Naybet, Jermain Defoe, Ledley King, and Frederic Kanoute.

Run

Spurs finished in the top-six in 11 consecutive seasons

Tottenham Hotspur have been a part of Premier League since the league's inception in 1992/93. They finished fourth in the 2009/10 season, their best Ranking in Premier League history. Spurs finished in the top-six in 11 consecutive seasons thereafter (from 2009/10 to 2019/20). They qualified for the UEFA Champions League in four consecutive seasons (from 2015/16 to 2018/19) in that period.