KDB, Kante and Jorginho on UEFA Player of Year shortlist

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 12:44 pm

UEFA awards: Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are the three nominations

Manchester City and Belgium mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for the 2020-21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. Besides De Bruyne, Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have also been shortlisted for the award. Meanwhile, Man City manager Pep Guardiola is on the shortlist for Men's Coach of the Year. Here are the details of the UEFA awards.

De Bruyne

A look at De Bruyne's 2020-21 season

De Bruyne won the Premier League and League Cup with City, besides also being a runner-up in the UEFA Champions League. He had three goals and four assists in the UCL. At Euro 2020, he had one goal and two assists. In the Premier League, he had six goals and 12 assists. Notably, KDB was on the shortlist last year for an excellent 2019-20.

Duo

What about Chelsea duo Kante and Jorginho?

Both Kante and Jorginho helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League trophy. Kante won four Player of the Match awards in the UCL (13 games). Meanwhile, Jorginho had one goal and an assist in 12 UCL matches. He played a key role in helping Italy win the Euro 2020. In 28 Premier League matches, he had seven goals and one assist.

Coach

Men's Coach of the Year: Pep, Tuchel and Mancini nominated

Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, and Thomas Tuchel are on the shortlist for the 2020-21 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award. Guardiola helped City win the Premier League and the League Cup. He also guided City to the UCL final. Mancini maintained Italy's brilliant run of late to help them seal the Euro 2020. Meanwhile, Tuchel helped Chelsea win the Champions League.

Women's football

UEFA Women's Player of the Year award nominees

Barcelona trio Jenni Hermoso, Lieke Martens, and Alexia Putellas are the three nominees for the 2020-21 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. Hermoso was the joint-top scorer in the UEFA Women's Champions League. She was the top scorer for the third straight year in Spanish Liga. Winger Martens managed 20 goals and 16 assists. Mid-fielder Putellas was the driving force with 26 goals.