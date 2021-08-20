Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari dies after falling from US plane

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 10:58 am

Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari dies after falling from plane

In a disturbing piece of news, an Afghan national team football player died after falling from a US military plane at the Kabul airport on Monday. The youngster, Zaki Anwari, had climbed onto the USAF Boeing C-17 plane that took off from the airport. Just like Anwari, thousands thronged the airport in an attempt to flee amid a takeover by the Taliban.

Confirmation

General Directorate for Sport confirmed the news

Anwari's death after his fall was confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport, as reported by Afghan news agency Ariana. "I was at Kabul airport when desperate passengers held departing US airplanes and also my own airplane that was due to leave Kabul airport," Davood Moradian, Director General of the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies, said.

Afghanistan

What is happening in Afghanistan?

The Taliban, a group of insurgents infamous for violence and infringing human rights, regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday. They had seized city after city before reaching Kabul in a matter of days. Former President Ashraf Ghani also fled the country on Sunday. The group's return coincided with the US' decision to withdraw troops after 20 years of war.

Status

Thousands of Afghans have tried to flee

In the past few days, thousands of Afghans have tried to flee after the Taliban stormed the capital Kabul on Sunday. Witnesses at the Kabul airport stated that at least 12 people have been killed so far. Chaotic scenes unfolded at the airport as several rushed to flee Afghanistan. Visuals from the scene also showed bodies lying on the ground at the airport.

Fall

Anwari's remains were found in the wheel of the aircraft

As per reports, Anwari died while trying to get hold of the outer area of the aircraft. His remains were found in the wheel when it landed in Qatar. According to video clips posted by a local news agency, three Afghan nationals fell to death while attempting the same. Notably, Anwari represented the Afghanistan national youth football team.

Information

Chaos in Afghanistan!

Taliban, on Thursday, urged Afghans to leave the Kabul airport, warning that they did not wish to hurt anyone. Another horrific video showed Afghan women were throwing their babies over barbed wires, asking foreign soldiers to take them.