England vs India: Shami set to complete 200 Test wickets

Mohammed Shami is eyeing the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket

Mohammed Shami played the role of an all-rounder in Team India's historic Test win against England at Lord's. His unbeaten 56 (70) in the second innings brought back India in the hunt. Besides, Shami also picked three wickets in the match. India will need his services in the third Test too. The Indian pace spearhead is set to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Career

A look at his career

Shami made his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies. In a career spanning nearly eight years, he has become India's mainstay fast bowler. So far, Shami has accounted for 191 wickets from 53 Tests at an average of 27.65. He has racked up 10 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-fors. Shami has the joint-most consecutive four-fors (3) for India in Tests (in an innings).

Information

Only four Indian pacers have 200 or more Test wickets

In the impending match, Shami could become only the fifth Indian fast bowler to take 200 Test wickets. He is only behind Kapil Dev (434), Ishant Sharma (311), Zaheer Khan (311), and Javagal Srinath (236), at the moment.

Milestone

Can Shami emulate this record of Srinath?

Considering the caliber of Shami, he could take his 200th wicket in the next Test against England. He is shy of just nine wickets to reach the landmark. Shami, who has played 53 Tests, could be the joint-second-fastest to this milestone among Indian pacers. Kapil Dev leads the tally for Indian fast bowlers with 50 Tests. Srinath follows him (54 Tests).

Wickets

Test wickets for India since January 2019

Shami has taken most Test wickets for India among fast bowlers since January 2019. He has picked up 49 scalps from 14 Tests at an incredible average of 22.22. Shami is only behind R Ashwin (71) on the overall tally of Indian wicket-takers in this period. Interestingly, the former has taken the least number of five-wicket hauls (1) among the top-four on this tally.

Do you know?

Most international wickets since 2019

Shami has taken most wickets across formats among Indians since January 2019. He has picked up 107 scalps in 46 internationals at an average of 24.40. In fact, he is the only Indian on this list with over 100 international wickets.