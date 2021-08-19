IPL 2021: MI, CSK set to commence training

MI and CSK will begin training shortly in the UAE

Chennai Super Kings are set to kick-start their preparations for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The MS Dhoni-led franchise will start training at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai from Thursday. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin training at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from Friday. Here are further details.

Both teams have completed their quarantine

As per an official, both teams have completed their six-day quarantine. "Both the teams have completed the quarantine process successfully and are ready to start preparations for the IPL. While CSK begin training tonight at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, MI begin their training programme from Friday at the training facility inside the Sheikh Zayed Stadium," the source told ANI.

Delhi Capitals to depart on Saturday

The runners-up of the 2020 IPL edition, Delhi Capitals (DC) will depart for the UAE on Saturday. Regular Skipper Shreyas Iyer is already in the nation with the fitness coach. Iyer had earlier reached the UAE after undergoing a shoulder surgery in India. Besides, the other international players will join the squad after completing their international assignments.

IPL 2021 to resume on September 19

The 14th edition of IPL will resume on September 19 in the UAE, while the final will take place on October 15. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet in the 30th match. The tournament was postponed indefinitely in May after several players tested COVID-19 positive. Just like the previous edition, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah will host the remaining matches.

Arch-rivals CSK and MI

The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has been the nucleus of the IPL. In 31 matches, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise has a considerable lead over CSK, having won 19 of them. MI, who are also the reigning champions, have won the IPL five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). Meanwhile, CSK have been crowned champions thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018).

MI won the last encounter between the two sides

The two sides recently met on May 1. MI scripted history by cashing a mammoth 219 in that match. Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten 87 (34) as MI won the final-ball thriller. The Rohit Sharma-led side racked up 138 runs in the last 10 overs.