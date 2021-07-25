IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face CSK on September 19

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume with the high-octane clash of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. Reportedly, Qualifier 1 will be played on October 10, while the Eliminator will take place on October 11. Qualifier 2 will be held on October 13, with the final set to be played on October 15. Here are further details.

Full schedule to be out soon

"Yes, we are kicking off with the clash between Mumbai and Chennai on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon," sources in the know of development told ANI.

MI won the last match against CSK

The MI-CSK rivalry has been the biggest in the IPL. The two sides recently met on May 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Mumbai Indians scripted history by cashing a mammoth 219 in that match. Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten 87 (34) as MI won the final-ball thriller. The Rohit Sharma-led side racked up 138 runs in the last 10 overs.

Remainder of IPL season to kick-off on September 19

The remainder of IPL season is set to resume on September 19 in the UAE, while the final will take place on October 15. Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi will host the matches. The tournament was postponed indefinitely in May after several players tested COVID-19 positive. It was then shifted to the UAE, with the BCCI citing "bad weather" as the reason.

CPL tweaks schedule to avoid clash with IPL

The BCCI is confident that most foreign players will be available for the tournament. Following discussions, Cricket West Indies (CWI) had agreed to tweak the schedule of this year's CPL. West Indies' premier T20 tournament will now start on August 26 and conclude on September 15. The move enables the Caribbean stars and several other overseas players to travel for the IPL.

IPL 2021: A look at the points table

As of the midway stage (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals top the standings with 12 points. They are followed by CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and MI. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the bottom four teams.