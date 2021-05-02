COVID-19: Royal Challengers Bangalore players set to sport 'Blue' jersey

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 05:37 pm

The Royal Challengers Bangalore players are set to sport a special 'Blue' jersey in one of their impending matches at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

RCB captain Virat Kohli confirmed the development on Sunday.

By doing so, the Bangalore-based franchise will honor the front-line workers, who are leading the fight against COVID-19 in India.

Here is more on the same.

Details

The signed jerseys will be auctioned

Kohli made the announcement in a video-message posted on social media by the RCB.

In the video, he revealed that the franchise will be auctioning the signed jerseys from the game to raise money for the healthcare infrastructure in the nation.

Notably, the blue jerseys will carry healthcare messages. Kohli also urged the Indians to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Statement

An excerpt from Kohli's statement

"What's happening in our country with the spread of the COVID virus is deeply concerning. We as a franchise over the past week have had focused discussions on how we can help at the ground level and assist frontline workers in these times," said Kohli.

"RCB has identified key areas in which immediate help is required in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support."

Twitter Post

RCB provided the details on Twitter

RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this. pic.twitter.com/jS5ndZR8dt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

Do you know?

RCB players also don the green jersey every season

RCB don the green jersey in one of the games every season. The trend which started in 2011 is a part of the 'Go Green' initiative. Through this, the RCB spread awareness about environmental conservation and recycling. The green jerseys are made from recycled plastic.

Help

Other franchises and players who have offered help

RCB join the list of players and franchises, who are willing to help amid the pandemic.

Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs. 1 crore to help procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients.

Rajasthan Royals (Rs. 7.5 crore) and Delhi Capitals (Rs. 1.5 crore) also donated respective amounts.

While Pat Cummins contributed $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund, Brett Lee donated one bitcoin (approximately Rs. 40 lakh).