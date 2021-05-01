IPL 2021, MI stun CSK in high-scoring thriller: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 01, 2021, 11:40 pm

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 table-toppers Chennai Super Kings were stunned by the Mumbai Indians in match number 27 on Saturday.

After being asked to bat, CSK posted a big total of 218/4.

Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Amabati Rayudu slammed respective fifties.

In reply, MI rode on Kieron Pollard's effortless hitting to chase a target of 219.

Here's more.

MI vs CSK

How did the match pan out?

CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early before Faf and Moeen registered a partnership worth 108 runs.

The two batsmen then departed in quick succession as Suresh Raina also followed suit.

CSK were reduced to 116/4 before Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja added 102 runs for the fifth wicket.

Notably, CSK scored 82 runs at the death.

In reply, MI saw Pollard play a blinder for them.

Faf

Faf registers fourth straight fifty, gets past 300 runs

Veteran batsman Faf was superb with the bat once again for CSK.

The right-handed opening batsman scored a 28-ball 50.

He slammed two fours and four sixes.

Faf registered his fourth straight fifty in IPL 2021.

He now has scores of 0, 36*, 33, 95*, 50, 56, and 50.

He became the third batsman to surpass 300 runs this season (320).

Rayudu

Rayudu smashes these records

Ambati Rayudu smashed a breezy 27-ball 72*.

He hit four fours and seven sixes.

The CSK batsman has raced to 3,795 runs in the IPL at 29.64.

He now has 20 fifties under his belt, including six for Chennai.

Rayudu scored his fifty off just 20 balls.

He has become the joint-second fastest half-centurion for CSK.

CSK

Notable records scripted by CSK

CSK smashed their sixth-highest total in the IPL.

This is their highest IPL total against Mumbai.

This is the 19th time CSK have posted in excess of 200-plus in the IPL.

The 108-run stand between Faf and Moeen is the fifth-highest for CSK against MI got any wicket.

This was also their sixth century-plus stand against MI before Rayudu-Jadeja added the seventh 100-plus partnership.

Information

Faf gets to 20 IPL fifties

Faf has now raced to 2,622 runs at 34.96. He has also raced to 20 IPL fifties. The senior batsman has surpassed the tally of Murali Vijay (2,619) and is now the 24th-highest scorer in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma registers these feats

Rohit Sharma scored a 24-ball 35. He hit four fours and a six.

The MI skipper, who now has 5,480 runs, has gone past 475 fours in the IPL (476).

He has become the sixth player to hit 475-plus fours in the IPL.

Rohit has also become just the third player to surpass the 750-run mark against CSK (752).

Do you know?

Unwanted record for Jasprit Bumrah

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed one wicket for 56 runs. The celebrated pacer has registered his worst bowling figures in the IPL (56). His previous worst tally came against DC in 2015 (55 runs).

Duo

Feats for Moeen and Jadeja

Moeen Ali scored a 36-ball 58. He smashed five fours and five sixes.

The southpaw has gone past 200 runs in IPL 2021 (206).

Moeen now has four IPL half-centuries.

He has also surpassed the 500-run mark in the tournament (515).

Ravindra Jadeja claimed one wicket and now has six this season.

He has a total of 120 scalps, going past Umesh Yadav (119).

Fifty

Valiant Pollard smashes fastest fifty in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard was on song with both ball and bat.

After claiming two wickets (2/12), the big-hitting all-rounder scored a brisk fifty.

Pollard scored a 17-ball fifty. He now has the fastest fifty in IPL 2021.

He equaled his previous fastest record for a fifty (vs KKR in 2016).

This is now the joint-fastest fifty for MI in the IPL.

Do you know?

Pollard hits 16th fifty, surpasses Kohli's 205 sixes

Pollard, who struck a 34-ball 87*, hit his 16th fifty in the IPL. Pollard, who hit eight sixes against CSK, now has 211 maximums in the IPL. He has the fifth-highest number of sixes in the IPL, surpassing Virat Kohli's tally (205).