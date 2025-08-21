'Seemingly-conscious': Microsoft warns you not to treat AI like humans 

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft 's artificial intelligence (AI) chief, has warned against the dangerous trend of treating AI as if it were human. In a lengthy blog post, Suleyman stressed that while generative AI is advancing rapidly, it doesn't mean we should confuse these technologies with human-like consciousness. He called this growing trend "seemingly conscious AI," and warned about its potential societal consequences.

Implications Response to AI-human consciousness debate Suleyman's blog post comes as a response to the increasing tendency of people to attribute human-like qualities of consciousness to AI tools. He said, "If an AI can independently plan and complete a task by pulling from its memory and datasets, and then express its results in an easy-to-read fun way, that feels like a very human-like process even though it isn't."

Potential risks Potential problems of 'seemingly conscious AI' Suleyman cautioned that this tendency could lead to a number of problems. He said it could "exacerbate delusions, create yet more dependence-related problems, prey on our psychological vulnerabilities, introduce new dimensions of polarization," and complicate existing struggles for rights. The Microsoft AI leader also noted the potential harm caused by chatbot "therapists" providing dangerous advice such as self-harm and suicide encouragement.