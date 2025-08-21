Why Excel's new AI tool might fail in 'high-stakes scenarios'

Microsoft has introduced a new AI feature in Excel, called COPILOT. The tool is designed to automatically fill cells in your spreadsheets based on natural language prompts. This comes as a major upgrade to the existing capabilities of Excel and is similar to a feature that was recently added to Google Sheets. However, Microsoft has warned against using COPILOT for "high-stakes scenarios" involving legal, compliance, or regulatory implications because it "can give incorrect responses."

Functionality How to use the COPILOT function in Excel The COPILOT function works by typing "COPILOT" and a natural language prompt into an Excel cell. You can also specify the cells you want it to reference. The AI then classifies information, summarizes text, generates tables, and more. For instance, if you have a column of feedback about an espresso machine, you could use the formula "=COPILOT("Classify this feedback," D4:D18)" to quickly classify it with AI-generated classifications inside each specified cell.

AI prowess Limitations of the new AI tool The COPILOT function, powered by OpenAI's gpt-4.1-mini AI model, is a successor to the LABS.GENERATIVEAI function, Microsoft started testing in 2023. It can be used with other Excel functions such as IF, SWITCH, LAMBDA or WRAPROWS. However, it cannot access information outside your spreadsheet and can only calculate 100 functions every 10 minutes. Microsoft also cautions against using this AI tool for numerical calculations or in "high-stakes scenarios" with legal implications.

User guide Requirements for using the COPILOT function To use the COPILOT function, you need to be a Microsoft 365 insider on the Beta channel and a Microsoft 365 Copilot subscriber. You can try it by opening an Excel spreadsheet with your data and entering the code: =COPILOT(prompt_part1, [context1], [prompt_part2], [context2], ...). Replace the Prompt_part string with the text describing the task or request for COPILOT. The context strings are replaced by referring to grid data like a single cell or range of cells.