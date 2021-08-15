Taliban set to form interim government in Afghanistan, reports say

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 04:50 pm

The Taliban will form an interim government in Afghanistan, according to reports.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is set to give up the post and an interim government, led by the Taliban, will be formed, reports said on Sunday. The terror outfit had, earlier in the day, headed to the presidential palace in Kabul for a "peaceful transition" of power. The Taliban pulled off a shocking capture of the rest of the country, before reaching Kabul today.

Power will be shifted 'peacefully,' says Afghan Minister

Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Satar Mirzakwal said the power transition will take place peacefully and Kabul would not be attacked, according to Tolo News. The insurgents, meanwhile, said they will not harm lives and properties in the city. They added that the international airport is being allowed to function and the foreigners living in Kabul should leave if they want to.

Taliban takes control of Bagram Prison, frees inmates

The Taliban today also took control of the Bagram Prison and set free inmates, mostly its fighters, reports said. On Sunday morning, the Taliban had seized the eastern city of Jalalabad, leaving only Kabul and some smaller territories in the hands of the government. Before that, the group had taken control of Mazar-i-Sharif, once an anti-Taliban bastion, in a massive jolt to the government.

Ghani said he would not allow more violence

On Saturday, Ghani had said his government would prevent further violence and displacement in the country. "I will not allow the imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings," he said in a televised speech. Separately, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Germany, and other countries are rushing to evacuate their soldiers, diplomats, and nationals from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan situation began deteriorating in May

The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically since May, when the US and its allies began pulling out troops from the country after 20 years of war. The withdrawal exercise is set to be completed in a matter of weeks, and US officials say the decision is final. US-led troops had invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the deadly 9/11 attacks.