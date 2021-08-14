'Won't allow more deaths': Afghanistan President amid reports of resignation

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 04:23 pm

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani today addressed the nation as the Taliban continues to wreak havoc.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani today said his government will prevent further violence and displacement in the country, that has been seeing deadly clashes as the Taliban advances. He added that remobilization of the nation's armed forces is his "top priority." The Taliban is now in control of a major part of the war-torn country as the United States withdraws its troops after two decades.

Quote

'Efforts underway for remobilization of security forces'

"In the current situation, the remobilization of our security and defense forces is our top priority, and serious steps are being taken in this regard," Ghani said in a televised speech on Saturday. He, however, did not speak on his speculated resignation, according to AFP.

Speech

'Won't allow loss of gains from the past 20 years'

"I assure you that as your President, my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of people," he said in the address. "I'll not allow the imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property," he stated, adding he is holding consultations with leaders and international partners for the same.

Quote

Discussing the peace and stability of Afghans: Ghani

"I have started extensive consultations inside the government with the elders, political leaders, representatives of people, and international partners on achieving a reasonable and certain political solution in which the peace and stability of the people of Afghanistan are envisaged," Ghani was quoted as saying.

Situation

Taliban seizes many provincial capitals, eyes Kabul

The Taliban has made rapid advance across Afghanistan over the past couple of weeks. The terrorist group has captured more than a dozen provincial capitals and continues to seize more. It has also taken over Kandahar, the second-largest city in the country, marking a huge setback for the government. The insurgents are currently stationed just 50 kilometers away from Kabul, the national capital.

Details

UN appeals for peace; US and other countries begin evacuations

In view of the situation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Taliban to stop violence across Afghanistan and negotiate for peace. Meanwhile, the United States, India, and other countries are rushing to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from the country. Over 1,000 civilians in Afghanistan have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in recent clashes, according to the UN.

Background

What triggered the current situation in Afghanistan?

The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically since May, when the US and its allies began pulling out troops from the country after 20 years of war. The withdrawal exercise is set to be completed in a matter of weeks, and US officials say the decision is final. US-led troops had invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks.