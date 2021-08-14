As Taliban advances, it's forcing Afghan women to marry terrorists

The Taliban imposed strict restrictions on women's movement, allowing them to venture out only with male relatives.

Amid reports of the Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan, the terror group is now reportedly coercing Afghan women to marry its terrorists. Taliban commanders have demanded communities turn over unmarried women to become "wives" for their fighters, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, the Taliban termed the reports false, saying such actions would be contrary to the rules of Islam and violate cultural tradition.

Taliban imposes strict restrictions on women: Report

In many newly conquered areas, the Taliban has reportedly imposed strict restrictions on women's movement, allowing them to venture out only with their male relatives. The Taliban has also made it compulsory to wear all-enveloping burqa for women. After conquering Rustaq district, a local Taliban leader reportedly asked all girls above 15 years and widows younger than 40 to get married to its fighters.

UN warns of increasing human rights violations in Afghanistan

Earlier this week, the United Nations has also warned that it had been receiving deeply disturbing reports of human rights abuses from Afghanistan. "Hampering a woman's ability to leave home without a male escort also inevitably leads to a cascade of other violations of the woman," stated Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Rights groups express concern over attack on civilians

According to Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, at least 27 civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in Malistan since the Taliban takeover. In Nimroz province, the Taliban executed a dozen captured soldiers. One of the prisoners had his eyes removed and another had his ears cut off, WSJ reported. In Spin Boldak, the Taliban executed 44 people after taking over the town.

2,200 Shiite Hazara families move from Malistan to Kabul

Khaliqdaad Fitrat, a community leader in the Malistan district told WSJ that around 2,200 Shiite Hazara families have escaped Malistan district and shifted to Kabul since the Taliban conquered the district. Notably, Shiite Islam is viewed with contempt by the Sunni Taliban.

'There is absolute disregard for international humanitarian law'

Shaharzad Akbar, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said that there is a lot of evidence that the Taliban is executing captured soldiers and civilians who work for the government. "There is absolute disregard for international humanitarian law," she said, adding, "My biggest fear is that this will become a pattern that will keep repeating itself."

Taliban executing surrendered soldiers constitutes war crime: US

Reports also claimed the Taliban is carrying out an unprovoked attack on civilians and execution of captured soldiers. Earlier on Thursday, the US embassy in Kabul confirmed it had also received reports of the Taliban executing members of the Afghan military who had surrendered. "We're hearing additional reports of Taliban executions of surrendering Afghan troops. Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes," it tweeted.

'Those who confess their crime, will live like a Muslim'

However, Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, has denied any killing of prisoners or civilians by the group, saying that would be against its principles. Mawlawi Abdul Qadir, a senior Taliban religious official, said in a speech on Wednesday that government soldiers who surrender and "confess their crimes" would be able "to live like a Muslim under the flag of the Islamic Emirate."

Taliban has control over many key cities in Afghanistan

Since the US decided to withdraw its force from Afghanistan, the Taliban has captured many key cities of the country. On Thursday, the Taliban captured Kandahar, the country's second-largest city. So far, the terror group has taken control over at least 12 provincial capitals in Afghanistan. The US agreed to withdraw its forces after the Taliban and Washington signed a peace deal last year.