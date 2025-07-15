10 million Facebook accounts just vanished: Here's why

Meta has taken a major step in its battle against "spammy content" on Facebook . The tech giant has announced the removal of around 10 million Facebook profiles in the first half of 2025 for impersonating large content producers. This move is part of Meta's larger strategy to make the Facebook feed more relevant and authentic by targeting accounts that engage in spammy behavior.

Account suspension 500,000 accounts penalized for inauthentic behavior Along with the removal of fake profiles, Meta has also cracked down on some 500,000 accounts for inauthentic behavior. The company has taken measures like demoting comments and reducing content distribution from these accounts to make it harder for them to monetize their posts. This is all part of the company's larger effort to promote original posts from creators and combat spammy content.

Content policy What does unoriginal content mean? Meta has defined unoriginal content as images or videos reused without crediting the original creator. The company now employs technology to detect duplicate videos and reduce their distribution. This is part of a larger industry trend where social media platforms are taking steps to combat the rise of spammy, low-quality content fueled by AI tools.