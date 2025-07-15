10 million Facebook accounts just vanished: Here's why
What's the story
Meta has taken a major step in its battle against "spammy content" on Facebook. The tech giant has announced the removal of around 10 million Facebook profiles in the first half of 2025 for impersonating large content producers. This move is part of Meta's larger strategy to make the Facebook feed more relevant and authentic by targeting accounts that engage in spammy behavior.
Account suspension
500,000 accounts penalized for inauthentic behavior
Along with the removal of fake profiles, Meta has also cracked down on some 500,000 accounts for inauthentic behavior. The company has taken measures like demoting comments and reducing content distribution from these accounts to make it harder for them to monetize their posts. This is all part of the company's larger effort to promote original posts from creators and combat spammy content.
Content policy
What does unoriginal content mean?
Meta has defined unoriginal content as images or videos reused without crediting the original creator. The company now employs technology to detect duplicate videos and reduce their distribution. This is part of a larger industry trend where social media platforms are taking steps to combat the rise of spammy, low-quality content fueled by AI tools.
Platform response
YouTube's policy change on AI-generated content
Separately, YouTube recently announced a policy change preventing mass-produced or repetitive content from being eligible for revenue. The move has sparked confusion on social media, with many users thinking it was a reversal on YouTube's stance on AI content. However, the platform clarified that the policy change is aimed at curbing unoriginal, spammy and repetitive videos while still welcoming creators using AI tools to enhance their storytelling.