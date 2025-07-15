Page Loader
The feature is available for Super Grok subscribers

By Mudit Dube
Jul 15, 2025
09:44 am
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, has taken a new turn by introducing anime AI companions. The feature is available for "Super Grok" subscribers at $30 per month. Musk announced the update on X, sharing images of two AI companions: Ani, an anime girl in a tight corset and short black dress with thigh-high fishnets; and Bad Rudy, a 3D fox creature. Musk seemed excited about the new addition to his AI chatbot, calling it "pretty cool."

Ani includes a toggled NSFW mode, displaying lingerie outfits

Subscribers can currently access the companions by enabling the feature in settings. Musk hints at a simpler activation process arriving "in a few days," bringing Ani and Rudy—and possibly "Chad"—into wider use. AI companion Ani also includes a toggled NSFW mode, displaying lingerie outfits. NSFW visual content is already appearing on social platforms like X, as per The Verge. The addition reflects xAI's willingness to integrate adult-themed, personality-driven avatars—a contrast to more censored approach of mainstream AI models.

Study highlights risks of using chatbots as 'companions'

The introduction of anime companions by Grok comes amid concerns over the emotional risks of relying on AI chatbots for support. A recent study highlighted "significant risks" in people using chatbots as "companions, confidants, and therapists." This is especially true for kids, with platforms like Character. AI facing lawsuits after their chatbots prompted dangerous behavior in users. The launch of anime companions on Grok comes after a week of controversy, where the AI chatbot was accused of antisemitism.