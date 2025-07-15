After Google poaches leadership, Cognition buys what's left of Windsurf

Cognition, the company behind the popular AI coding agent Devin, has announced its acquisition of Windsurf. The deal comes after Google poached Windsurf's CEO Varun Mohan, co-founder Douglas Chen and research leaders in a $2.4 billion reverse-acquihire. Now, Cognition is going ahead with its acquisition of Windsurf's intellectual property (IP) and product offerings.

Team integration Windsurf had at least 350 enterprise customers Cognition has also acquired the majority of Windsurf's workforce, excluding those who were hired by Google. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but it did reveal that Windsurf had an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $82 million and its enterprise ARR doubled quarter-over-quarter. At the time of acquisition, Windsurf had at least 350 enterprise customers and "hundreds of thousands" of daily active users.

Integration strategy Devin to be enhanced in the short term In the short term, Windsurf's team will work on enhancing Devin, Cognition's AI coding agent. Eventually, the company plans to integrate Windsurf's IP and capabilities into its own products. This acquisition is a major move in the highly competitive race to develop AI coding products.