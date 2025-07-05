ChatGPT solves a user's decade-long medical mystery that doctors missed

In an extraordinary turn of events, a Reddit user has credited ChatGPT with solving a decade-long medical mystery. The individual had been suffering from a range of unexplained symptoms for over 10 years, despite undergoing extensive medical testing and treatment at one of the country's top healthcare networks. Their post titled "ChatGPT solved a 10+ year problem no doctors could figure out" has gone viral on the social media platform.

Medical journey Exhaustive tests and consultations but no answers The Reddit user, who goes by the handle @Adventurous-Gold6935, detailed their long and exhaustive medical journey. They had undergone a spinal MRI, CT scan, and blood work, among other tests, but no clear diagnosis was ever made. The individual also consulted several specialists including neurologists during this time. However, it was only after entering their complete symptom history and lab data into ChatGPT that they got a possible answer to their health woes.

AI diagnosis AI suggests rare genetic mutation; user starts treatment ChatGPT suggested that the user's symptoms and lab results matched a rare genetic mutation, homozygous A1298C MTHFR. This condition affects how the body uses vitamin B12, which could explain why they were feeling unwell despite having normal levels of the vitamin. The user took this suggestion to their doctor who confirmed the diagnosis and started treatment with targeted vitamin B12 supplements.