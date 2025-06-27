DeepSeek hits brakes on R2 AI model's release: Here's why

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, DeepSeek, has delayed the launch of its highly-anticipated R2 model. The decision comes as CEO Liang Wenfeng expressed dissatisfaction with the model's performance, The Information reported. The R2 is a successor to DeepSeek's hugely successful R1 reasoning model and was originally scheduled for a May release.

Model advancements Engineers have been fine-tuning the model for months now The R2 model is expected to improve coding capabilities and support languages other than English. However, DeepSeek's engineers have been fine-tuning the model for months now, waiting for Liang's approval to launch it. The delay in the release could also be attributed to potential challenges in adoption due to limited capacity of Chinese cloud providers.

Chip shortage Lack of NVIDIA server chips could affect R2's adoption The rapid adoption of the R2 model could be hindered by a lack of NVIDIA server chips in China, owing to US export restrictions. This was revealed by employees at leading Chinese cloud companies that provide DeepSeek's models to enterprise customers. The report further stated that DeepSeek has been in talks with some Chinese cloud firms, giving them technical specifications for hosting and distributing the model from their servers.