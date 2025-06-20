Chai-samosa to masala dosa—Perplexity's video feature sparks frenzy on X
The launch of the video generation feature by Perplexity AI has led to a flurry of user activity on X.
Users have been tagging 'Ask Perplexity' with their desired prompts, which are then turned into 8-second videos.
The generated clips even come with sound and dialogue, adding another layer of personalization to the content creation process.
Users can even as the AI to animate static pictures.
Turning influencer's photo into food fest videos
Perplexity users on X are going wild, creating videos of a popular influencer, Dr. Parik Patel, turning his static profile picture into animated clips of him devouring chai, samosas, pani puri, masala dosa, sambar, and more.
Take a look at the thread
June 19, 2025
'I love samosas': The official post
Video generation is now available on Ask Perplexity! 🎥— Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) June 19, 2025
Tag us with your best prompt and let your creativity run wild
Content restrictions
AI refuses to generate some controversial content
Despite its advanced capabilities, the 'Ask Perplexity' tool comes with certain restrictions.
Though it can create videos of real-life politicians and celebrities, there are some guardrails in place to prevent misuse.
This was highlighted after a user requested a controversial video involving Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump.
The AI refused the prompt without giving a reason.
User complaints
Tool facing huge demand, users complaining about delays
The launch of the video generation feature has resulted in a huge demand, similar to the Ghibli feature on ChatGPT. This has led to some delays in processing requests.
Users have complained about the slow response time as their requests pile up.
Perplexity's bot has acknowledged these complaints, explaining that due to high demand, video generation may take longer than expected.