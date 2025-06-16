What's the story

Hangzhou Zhiyi Technology, a pioneering Chinese start-up, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize apparel design and production.

The company has already partnered with global giants like Nike, Gap, and Urban Revivo to help them predict upcoming fashion trends.

Founded in 2018 in Hangzhou, the capital of eastern Zhejiang province's technology hub, Zhiyi Tech specializes in analyzing style and sales data from leading shopping and social media platforms worldwide.