Microplastics from this biodegradable material can cause diabetes: Study
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that microplastics from polylactic acid (PLA), a commonly used biodegradable material, can enter the metabolic cycle of gut bacteria and cells after ingestion.
The research was conducted by scientists in China and the US.
They found that these PLA-derived microplastics can disrupt gut metabolism and damage the gut barrier in mice, potentially leading to inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes.
Groundbreaking research
First-ever study on metabolic cycle of microplastics
The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, marks a major milestone in scientific research.
"This is the first time in the world that microplastics have been found to enter the body's metabolic cycle," said Cui Xuejing, an associate researcher with China's National Center for Nanoscience and Technology, and corresponding author of this study.
Pollution solution
Potential health risk associated with biodegradable materials
The research team highlighted the environmental benefits of PLA plastics, saying they have been lauded as an effective way to mitigate pollution from petroleum-based plastics.
However, their widespread use in food packaging and disposable tableware has led to increased oral exposure to PLA microplastics.
This discovery highlights a potential health risk associated with the widespread use of these biodegradable materials.
Worrying
Microplastics are everywhere
Microplastics have been found in human lungs, blood, kidneys, placenta as well as breast milk in recent years.
The research team said adults are likely to consume about 5g of microplastics every week from food, bottled drinks, tap water, and containers, with infants ingesting even more from their feeding bottles.