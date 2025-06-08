The vulnerabilities affect Google Chrome versions prior to 137.0.7151.55 for Linux and 137.0.7151.55/56 for Windows and Mac.

CERT-In has rated the issue as "High" due to its potential impact, which includes system crashes, instability, and unauthorized code execution on affected systems.

The advisory (CIVN-2025-0110) details that these vulnerabilities are due to various problems like use-after-free errors in Compositing and libvpx among others.