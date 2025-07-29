A look at England's highest partnerships at The Oval (Tests) 

Across eras, England batters have produced several historic performances on home soil. Since hosting its first Test back in 1880, the iconic Kennington Oval has seen some riveting batting performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the highest partnerships for England at this iconic venue in Test cricket.

#1 Leonard Hutton and Maurice Leyland: 382 runs, 1938 Only two teams have crossed the 900-run mark in Test history. England were the first to do so in the 1938 Oval Test against Australia. They racked up 903/7d, the second-highest total in Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo. A 382-run stand between Leonard Hutton (364) and Maurice Leyland (187) helped the hosts achieve this. This is England's highest-ever partnership at The Oval in Tests.

#2 Graham Gooch and David Gower: 351 runs, 1985 England's second-highest Test partnership at The Oval came in 1985, also against Australia. Electing to bat, the hosts racked up 464 across 118.2 overs. The innings saw a 351-run stand between Graham Gooch (196) and skipper David Gower (157) for the second wicket. They joined forces after opener Tim Robinson departed for 3. England later won by an innings and 94 runs.