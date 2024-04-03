Next Article

Kevin Pietersen scored his only IPL ton in 2012

IPL: A look at Kevin Pietersen's match-winning knocks

By Parth Dhall 11:20 pm Apr 03, 202411:20 pm

What's the story Kevin Pietersen is one of the most elegant batters of all time. His dashing strokes mesmerized many and even jeopardized the greatest bowlers. Although Pietersen's career ended controversially, his bravado will remain indispensable. The former England batter was also a force to be reckoned with in the Indian Premier League, where he represented Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rising Pune Supergiants.

#1

103* vs Deccan Chargers, IPL 2012

Pietersen had his most successful IPL season in 2012, with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He smacked 305 runs at 61.00. His only IPL ton came that season, against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Pietersen single-handedly powered Delhi's 158-run chase by scoring an unbeaten 103(64). He slammed 6 fours and 9 sixes in the chase. Notably, no other Delhi batter crossed the 30-run mark.

#2

66* vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2010

Before joining the Capitals, Pietersen played for the Royal Challengers. The Englishman, who fared poorly in 2009, showed his class and averaged 59.00 a year later. In a match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Pietersen slammed a 44-ball 66* (7 fours and 1 six), helping RCB chase 182. He lifted RCB from 54/2 and powered them to victory.

#3

62 vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2010

A few days later, Pietersen played a similar knock, this time against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Royal Challengers had a similar situation as they were down to 42/2 while chasing 131. Pietersen, who came in at number three, smashed a 29-ball 62. He hammered 10 fours and 2 sixes. As a result, the Royal Challengers completed the run-chase in just 15.4 overs.

#4

50* vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2012

Pietersen continued with his exploits in the 2012 season. In a league game against Mumbai Indians, he slammed an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls (6 fours and 3 sixes). This guided the Capitals to 207/5 in 20 overs. While Mahela Jayawardene and Virender Sehwag also scored half-centuries, Pietersen gave the finishing touch. DC later restricted MI to 170 and won by 37 runs.