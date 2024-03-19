Next Article

RCB finished at the sixth place last season

IPL 2024: Decoding the best playing XI for RCB

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:50 pm Mar 19, 202403:50 pm

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition is right around the corner. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22. Under Faf du Plessis's leadership, RCB will aim to end their trophy drought by going all the way this time around. Meanwhile, RCB boast some potent names in their squad. Let's decode their best XI.

Openers

Kohli to open with Faf

As Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis piled up a mountain of runs last year, there is no need to alter RCB's opening combination. Though both veterans like to take some time early on, they can cause some serious damage after getting settled. Notably, du Plessis is also the skipper of the team. Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history.

Middle order

A star-studded middle order

The dashing Glenn Maxwell, one of the most dangerous batters in T20 history, is next in the order. He has been brilliant in RCB colors. Rajat Patidar, who missed last season due to an injury, would bat at four. RCB's new recruit Cameron Green will also bolster the middle order. Maxwell (spin) and Green (pace) can also contribute with the ball.

Finishers

Who are the finishers?

Veteran Dinesh Karthik, who had a forgettable IPL 2023, is likely to find a place in RCB's initial XI. However, a few under-par performances could see the young Anuj Rawat replace him as the designated wicket-keeper. Both Karthik and Rawat would need to ace the finisher's role as well. Mahipal Lomror is likely to be the other designated finisher.

Bowlers

A look at the bowling attack

While Mohammed Siraj will spearhead RCB's pace attack, Lockie Ferguson might pip Alzarri Joseph as the only overseas pacer in the initial XI. Yash Dayal can score over Akash Deep as the other specialist pacer on the virtue of being a left-armer. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma would take the remaining spot in the XI. Left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar would be his back-up.

Information

RCB's best XI for IPL 2024

RCB's best XI for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal.