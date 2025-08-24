India's 1st homegrown semiconductor chip coming by end-2025: PM Modi
What's the story
India is all set to unveil its first homegrown semiconductor chip by the end of this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum. The move marks a major step toward technological self-reliance in India, a goal that has been long overdue.
Historical context
Shift toward domestic production
PM Modi acknowledged that India had missed the semiconductor race for decades. "Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India," he said, adding that "by the end of 2025, the first Made in India chip will come in the market." The statement highlights a major shift toward domestic production and innovation in this critical technology sector.
Technological advancement
'Made in India' 6G network
Along with the semiconductor chip, PM Modi also announced that work is progressing rapidly on a 'Made in India' 6G network. The announcement underscores India's commitment to building its own technological infrastructure and reducing dependency on foreign technology. It is another major step toward self-reliance in key areas of technology and communication.