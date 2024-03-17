Next Article

List of milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish in IPL 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Mar 17, 2024

What's the story Virat Kohli will be critical to Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bid to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024. The batting talisman has been with RCB since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Though he has been a consistent run-scorer for the franchise, the trophy remains elusive for RCB. Here are the records Kohli can accomplish in IPL 2024.

8,000 runs for RCB

Kohli has so far accumulated 7,687 runs at 37.31 in RCB colors. The tally includes 52 half-centuries and seven tons. The 35-year-old hence can become the first player to score 8,000 runs for an IPL franchise. While 7,263 of Kohli's runs for RCB have come in IPL, his remaining runs have come in the now-defunct Champions League T20.

250 IPL appearances

If Kohli plays at least 13 games in the season, he will become the first player to complete 250 IPL matches for a single team. Notably, Kohli is the only player to have played all the past 16 editions for a single franchise. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (220) is the only other player with 200-plus IPL caps for a single team.

Can Kohli complete 250 IPL sixes?

Kohli needs to clear the fence at least 16 times in the 2024 competition to complete 250 IPL maximums. Though the star batter relies more on technique than power, he is among the top six-hitters in the competition's history. He currently owns 234 sixes in IPL. Only Dhoni (239), AB de Villiers (251), Rohit Sharma (257), and Chris Gayle (357) have smoked more maximums.

Kohli can displace Raina in this regard

Besides making his bat talk, Kohli can also make a significant mark with his fielding skills. His tally of 106 catches in IPL is the second-most for any player. He is just four eight grabs away from displacing Suresh Raina (109) at the top. Kieron Pollard (103) is the only other player with over 100 catches in IPL as a fielder.

1,000 runs against CSK loading for Kohli

In 31 IPL games versus CSK, Kohli has racked up 985 runs at 37.88. He has nine fifties under his belt with the best score of 90*. Kohli needs 15 more runs to complete a mark of 1,000 runs against the five-time champions. He will become just the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to achieve this milestone. Dhawan owns 1,057 runs in this regard.

12,000 runs in T20 cricket

Kohli is just six runs short of becoming just the sixth batter to accomplish 12,000 runs in the 20-over format. Having played 376 games in the format, Kohli averages a brilliant 41.21 with the help of eight tons and 91 fifties. With one more 50-plus score, Kohli would become the third player to accomplish 100 50-plus scores in T20 cricket.