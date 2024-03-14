Next Article

Harry Brook played for SRH in IPL 2023

IPL 2024: Players who can replace Harry Brook at DC

By Parth Dhall 06:10 pm Mar 14, 202406:10 pm

What's the story In a blow to Delhi Capitals, England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to his grandmother's demise. Brook, in a heartfelt post on X, informed that he lost his grandmother in February this year, and he wants to be with his family. The Capitals are yet to name a replacement for Brook. Here are the contenders.

#1

Jake Fraser-McGurk - Australia

As per several media outlets, DC are in talks with batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who recently made his debut for Australia. In October 2023, the 21-year-old broke AB de Villiers's record for the fastest List-A century. Fraser-McGurk slammed a 29-ball ton for South Australia against Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide in the Marsh Cup. Fraser-McGurk can certainly bolster DC's batting line-up.

#2

Finn Allen - New Zealand

New Zealand batter Finn Allen went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction, having set a base price of Rs. 75 lakh. In January, Allen smacked 137 off 62 balls in the third T20I against Pakistan. He smashed 16 sixes, now the joint-most by a batter in a T20I innings with Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai. Allen strikes at a staggering 168.93 in men's T20s.

#3

Josh Inglis - Australia

Australia's Josh Inglis was also snubbed at the auction despite proving his mettle on Indian pitches. He slammed a brilliant 110 against India in the Visakhapatnam T20I last year. The Australian dasher is also pretty good with his glovework and is known for his aggressive batting. Inglis has compiled 2,924 runs from 120 T20s, courtesy of his three centuries and 17 fifties.

#4

Sarfaraz Khan - India

India's Sarfaraz Khan couldn't secure a deal at the IPL 2024 auction. The young batter has already represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and DC in the past. Two months after the IPL snub, Sarfaraz made a statement by making a memorable start to Test cricket. His exploits in the England Test series might lure the DC owners to pick recall him.

#5

Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa

There were no takers for South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen at the auction. An attacking Proteas batter, van der Dussen was bought up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 2022 IPL edition. However, he did not feature in the tournament. Van der Dussen has over 5,000 runs at a strike rate of 131.86 in T20 cricket. He owns five tons in the format.