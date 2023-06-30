Sports

Ashes 2023, Harry Brook slams his fourth Test fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 30, 2023 | 06:14 pm 1 min read

England batter Harry Brook slammed a fifty-run knock against Australia in the second Ashes Test

England batter Harry Brook slammed a fifty-run knock against Australia in the second Ashes Test on Friday. Brook resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 45 and looked set for a big score. However, he added just five runs more to be dismissed for 50. England suffered a collapse on Day 3, being bundled out for 325 after being placed at 278/4 on Day 2.

Brook scores 50 for England

Brook was earlier dropped on 25 by Pat Cummins on Day 2 and he remained at the crease. He looked good for his 45 from 51 balls. Big things were expected from the middle-order batter on Day 3 and he got to a fifty from 63 balls. He was hit on the helmet grill in the morning before perishing against the short ball.

Key numbers for Brook

With his knock of 50, Brook has raced to 946 runs at an average of 72.77. He registered his fourth fifty. He also owns four centuries. Brook got scores of 32 and 46 in the first match and followed it up with a 50. Across three innings versus Australia, he has 129 runs at 43.00. Brook slammed his maiden fifty on home soil.

