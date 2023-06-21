Sports

The Ashes, Australia beat England in Edgbaston thriller: Key takeaways

Written by Parth Dhall June 21, 2023 | 12:28 am 3 min read

Australia won the Test by two wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia defeated England in the 1st Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors, who were 209/7 at one stage, dramatically chased down 281. Australia resumed at 107/3 (Day 5), but Usman Khawaja departed for 65. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon propelled Australia to a famous victory. Notably, Australia registered their highest successful run-chase in the Ashes since 1948.

England's BazBall ploy

England's 'BazBall' ploy was out loud throughout the match. Opener Zak Crawley smacked a four off the first ball of the 2023 Ashes. Notably, only Joe Root, who slammed an unbeaten 118, played over 100 balls (152) in the first innings. Even in the second innings, Root (46 off 55), Harry Brook (46 off 52), and Ben Stokes (43 off 66) counter-attacked.

Attacking fields from England

The BazBall tactic was not just confined to batting. It reflected England's overall strategy in the match. England's surprising move to declare (393/8) on Day 1 is a testament to this. Skipper Stokes set up attacking fields even though Khawaja excelled in the first innings. England deployed close-in fielders, which resulted in quite a few dismissals.

Australia missed Mitchell Starc's services

Australian skipper Cummins had to make a bold call by resting one of their prime seamers. While the experienced Josh Hazlewood was back in the mix, Scott Boland's thunderous spells in the ICC World Test Championship final against India were hard to ignore. As a result, Australia entered the 1st Test without Mitchell Starc. The absence of Australia's premier left-arm seamer raised eyebrows.

Broad, Robinson shone in 1st innings

Alex Carey and Khawaja shared a century stand to put Australia on top (311/5) on Day 2. However, James Anderson broke the crucial partnership by removing Carey early on Day 3. Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson then did the damage, bowling Australia out. The duo finished wth three-fers. Broad decimated the top order, while Robinson dismantled the tail.

Broad once again picks his bunny

Broad once again got rid of Australian opener David Warner, in the first innings. It was the 15th time that Broad dismissed Warner in Test cricket. The latter managed a 27-ball 9 before getting bowled. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed nine times by Broad. Notably, Warner averages less than 20 against Broad away from home in Tests.

Moeen returns to Test cricket

The return of England all-rounder Moeen Ali to Test cricket created buzz. Off-spinner Moeen took two wickets in the first innings but injured his index finger (bowling arm) in the process. He was even fined 25% of his match fee for spraying a drying agent on his hand before coming on to bowl. With the bat, Moeen scored 37 runs in the match.

A look at other talking points

It was Khawaja's 141-run knock that kept Australia afloat after they were reduced to 148/4 in the first innings. Carey (66) and Travis Head (50) assisted Khawaja during the innings. Cummins' assault with the ball (4/63) in the 2nd innings gave Australia a ray of hope. Lyon took four wickets in both innings (4/149 and 4/80).

Cummins, Australia's hero!

Australian skipper Cummins led from the front in the second innings. After taking a match-defining four-wicket haul, Cummins turned it around with the bat. He came to the middle after Australia were tottering on 209/7 while chasing 281. Cummins held his end despite losing Khawaja and Carey. The Australian captain slammed an unbeaten 44(73), adding a crucial partnership with Lyon (16).

History for Australia!

Australia have registered their highest successful run-chase in the Ashes since 1948 when they chased down 404 at Leeds. Overall, Australia have chased down over 280 in the Ashes only four times. Interestingly, this is also the joint second-highest successful run-chase at Edgbaston. South Africa also chased as many runs against England at this venue in 2008.

