Ben Stokes: Decoding his top 5 performances in The Ashes

One of the greatest rivalries in cricket, The Ashes, is all set to start from June 18. The iconic five-match series between Australia and England is set to get underway at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Eyes will be on England skipper Ben Stokes, one of the finest all-rounders going around in Tests. Here we revisit his top five performances in Ashes.

The Headingley classic!

Just over a month after winning the 2019 World Cup, England registered their then-highest-ever run-chase in Test history (now second-highest). Chasing 359, England were down to 286/9. Stokes then shared a 76-run stand with Jack Leach, driving England to a resounding victory. The star all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 135, the fourth-highest score for England in a fourth-innings win.

The Stokes show at The Lord's

Another Stokes special in the 2019 Ashes came at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium. England, in their second innings, were reduced to 3/64 when the dasher arrived in the middle. Stokes, who could only manage 13 in England's first innings, batted with great intent and scored runs all over the park. He scored an unbeaten 165-ball 115 as the contest ended in a draw.

His maiden Test ton

While most of the England batters had a forgettable time in the 2013-14 Ashes, a 22-year-old Stokes rose to the occasion. Chasing 504 in the Perth Test, England lost four wickets inside 121 runs as Stokes arrived to bat. The batter showcased remarkable resilience and smoked his maiden Test ton (120 off 195 balls). It was England's only century in that series.

The six-fer in Sydney

Stokes also took a five-wicket haul in the 2013-14 Ashes, his maiden one in Test cricket. It was the first innings of the Sydney Test and the right-arm pacer was right on the money. He took the important wickets of opener Chris Rogers (11), skipper Michael Clarke (10), and centurion Steve Smith (115). He eventually returned with 6/99 as Australia were folded for 326.

6/36 in Nottingham

Australia were humbled in the 2015 Nottingham Test as England recorded an innings victory. Stokes was instrumental to the home team's win as he made the ball talk in Australia's second innings. The fast bowler ran through the Aussie batting line-up and claimed 6/36, his second-best figures in Test cricket to date. His brilliance meant the Aussies were folded for 253.

