Australian Cricket Awards 2023: A look at all the winners

Written by V Shashank Jan 30, 2023, 06:35 pm 3 min read

Steve Smith won his fourth Allan Border Medal (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aussie run machine Steve Smith bagged the prestigious Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards 2023. This is the fourth time he has received the honor, equaling former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke. Among women's cricketers, opening batter Beth Mooney claimed her second Belinda Clark Award, having previously won in 2021. Here is the complete list of winners.

A look at the key details

The top awards for each format were decided by votes from players, umpires, and media representatives on a 3-2-1 basis from each match throughout the year. The women's and men's domestic players of the year, and the rising star awards were voted by players.

Smith bags his fourth Allan Border Medal

With 171 votes, Smith finished well ahead of Travis Head (144 votes) and David Warner (141). The 33-year-old also won the award in 2015, 2018, and 2021. Australia played 10 Tests, 17 ODIs, and 20 T20Is in the voting period, starting from the tour of Pakistan. Smith hammered Test centuries against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa. He amassed 1,524 runs across formats.

Mooney claims her second Belinda Clark Medal

Mooney, who won the Women's ODI cricketer of the Year, garnered 129 votes to beat skipper Meg Lanning (110). The voting period took into account last January's multi-format Ashes, the ICC Women's World Cup, the T20 tri-series against Ireland and Pakistan, the Commonwealth Games, December's T20I tour of India, and the ODIs against Pakistan. The southpaw tallied 1,109 runs at 69.31 in this interval.

Khawaja named Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year

Usman Khawaja has been all over his rivals ever since his Test return. The southpaw racked up 1,020 runs in the voting period, averaging a phenomenal 78.46. Khawaja gained 22 votes, beating Marnus Labuschagne (20) and Smith (16) in this regard. He struck centuries in Pakistan, followed by half-centuries against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Warner wins Men's ODI Player of the Year award

David Warner won a tie-breaker with Smith to bag the coveted honor. The southpaw racked up 552 runs across 13 games at 42.46. He won the tiebreaker because he had polled the maximum three votes in more games - three times to Smith's one. Warner garnered maximum votes for his 99 against Sri Lanka, his 94 against Zimbabwe, and his 86 against England.

Mooney bags Women's ODI Player of the Year

Mooney had an excellent run in 2022. She was dismissed on merely six occasions in 13 ODI innings across the voting period. Her scores read 73, 27*, 23*, 30, 28*, 30*, 21, 66*, 43*, 62, 1, 57*, and lastly 133 against Pakistan Women. Mooney (25) won by a single vote ahead of Lanning.

Stoinis wins Men's T20 Player of the Year award

Middle-order batter Marcus Stoinis was named Australia's T20 player of the year. He hammered 347 runs (SR: 168.44). The right-armer also took eight wickets in 16 matches. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath won the award in the women's category. She blasted 463 runs at 57.87 in the 18 T20s she played in the period (SR: 142.02). She also picked 13 wickets at 14.15.

A look at the other award winners

KFC BBL|12 Player of the Tournament: Matt Short (Adelaide Strikers) Weber WBBL|08 Player of the Tournament: Ashleigh Gardner (Sydney Sixers) Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Michael Neser Women's Domestic Player of the Year: Annabel Sutherland Betty Wilson Young Cricketer: Courtney Sippel Bradman Young Cricketer: Lance Morris Community Impact Award: Usman Khawaja