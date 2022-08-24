Sports

Australia vs Zimbabwe, ODI series: Preview, head-to-head, and stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 24, 2022, 11:04 am 3 min read

Adam Zampa has claimed 103 wickets in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia will host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, starting September 28. The matches will take place at the Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville. Ace leg-spinner Adam Zampa returns to international cricket, having last played in April. As for Zimbabwe, although they suffered a recent 3-0 drubbing against India, they could give the Aussies a run for the money. Here is the statistical preview.

Information Here's the head-to-head record (ODIs)

Against Australia, Zimbabwe have managed only two wins in 30 face-offs (L 27, NR 1). Interestingly, Australia last played a bilateral series against Zimbabwe in May 2004, which they won by a 3-0 margin. Prior to that, the Aussies won the 1999 series (3-0).

Squads Presenting the squads of Australia and Zimbabwe

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Zimbabwe's squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Duo Warner, Maxwell eye these numbers

David Warner has belted 5,610 runs across 133 ODIs. He is 148 short of surpassing Shane Watson's run count for Australia (5,757). He will become the 11th highest run-getter for the Aussies in 50-overs cricket. Hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell has hammered 3,390 runs while striking at 126.06. He can attain the 3,500-run mark. He can also surpass Mark Taylor's run-tally in the format (3,514).

Duo Hazlewood, Starc close to attaining monumental feats

Josh Hazlewood owns 97 scalps at 26.15. The right-armer can reach the 100-wicket mark. Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has captured 195 wickets, averaging 22.45. He eyes the 200-wicket mark. He will become only the sixth bowler for Australia to attain the feat after Glenn McGrath (381), Brett Lee (380), Shane Warne (293), Mitchell Johnson (239), and Craig McDermott (203).

Information Marsh can tick this international achievement

In 136 international appearances, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has amassed 3,888 runs averaging 29.45. He has three hundreds and 21 fifties. He can breach the 4,000-run mark in the upcoming one-dayers.

Information Zampa can trump bowling legends

Zampa has affected 103 dismissals across 67 ODIs, averaging 31.78. The leggie can edge past the likes of Chris Pringle (103), Dennis Lillee(103), Graeme Swann (104), and Umesh Yadav (106), among the leading wicket-takers in the format.

Batters Zimbabwean batters eye these feats

Middle-order batter Sikandar Raza compiled 3,626 runs at 37.38. He can surpass the run counts of Nick Knight (3,637) and Kapil Dev (3,783). Sean Williams has hoarded 4,237 ODI runs at 35.01. The southpaw can better the tally of Elton Chigumbura (4,289) and become Zimbabwe's sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ryan Burl (494) can race past 500 runs in 50-overs cricket.

Information Muzarabani seeks 50 ODI wickets

Pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been added to Zimbabwe's 15-man squad. He missed out on the limited-overs series against Bangladesh and India due to a thigh muscle tear. He has claimed 46 ODI wickets at 29.91 so far. He can easily attain the 50-wicket mark.