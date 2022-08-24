Sports

ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Aug 24, 2022, 10:53 am 3 min read

England eye a comeback when they face South Africa in the second of three-match Test series in Manchester, starting August 25. The hosts suffered a humiliating innings defeat at Lord's. Batting looked in shambles and with the series on the line, England can't afford another debacle. Meanwhile, SA look well-rounded heading into the coveted encounter. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Old Trafford in Manchester will host this affair. Sides batting first have won 32 of 82 Tests played here, while chasing units have captured 15 wins. Batters should look to settle down before freeing their arms. Pacers will dictate the bulk of proceedings. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record in Tests

England boast a 64-35 win-loss record in Tests versus South Africa (Draws: 55). The Englishmen bested SA (3-1) in the tour of 2020. They had also won the 2017 series played at home by a 3-1 margin.

England Can England overcome a belligerent-looking Proteas?

England looked far from aggressive in the last outing. The batting department was in tatters, and besides Ollie Pope's 73, no other batter could surpass the 20-run mark in the first innings. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow need to deliver a clinical show. Faulty shows from Zak Crawley and Alex Lees need closure. Bowling-wise, pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad hold the impetus.

SA SA extend their lead atop the WTC standings

South Africa's comprehensive win at Lord's saw them race to a Points Percentage (PCT) of 75. They are inching close to booking a seat in the ICC World Test Championship final. With the bat, the onus rests on Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, and Keegan Peterson. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje can be banked to run riot, as was the case at Lord's.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson. SA (Probable XI): Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Peterson, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Stats Here are the key performers (Tests)

Joe Root has slammed 10,472 Test runs across 122 Tests. He averages 50.34 and has 28 hundreds. Stuart Broad has captured 40 Test wickets at Old Trafford while averaging 19.65. James Anderson has pocketed 31 wickets at the venue, averaging 24.29. Kagiso Rabada has snared 250 Test scalps at 22.10. Anrich Nortje owns 53 scalps across 13 Tests. The right-armer averages 27.00.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Sarel Erwee, Dean Elgar, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (vc), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (c). Fantasy XI (option 2): Kyle Verreynne, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Dean Elgar, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad (vc), James Anderson, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.