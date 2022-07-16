Sports

ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 16, 2022, 01:04 pm 3 min read

India eye a series win in Manchester (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Having suffered a 100-run drubbing at Lord's, India will aim to put up a top-notch display in the series decider against England on Sunday. Batting woes bit the visitors as they lost an opportunity to pocket the series 2-0. England put up a fight in the last outing. The Jos Buttler-led side have the pedigree to outfox India in Manchester. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Old Trafford in Manchester will host this affair. Sides batting first have won four of the last five matches. It's a good batting track, so a score around 280-300 could be anticipated. Both spinners and pacers can be backed to be influential here. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a 56-44 win-loss record against England in 50 overs cricket (two tied and three no-results). However, the Men in Blue had lost the 2018 tour of England by 2-1.

India India's faulty run with the bat could prove costly

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan can't afford another poor outing. Virat Kohli's form remains a concern. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya can be banked to keep the score ticking. They have had successes in limited-overs cricket played this year. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was a class act at Lord's (4/47). He remains a key asset in India's bowling attack alongside seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

England England battling with fair share of inconsistencies

England haven't fired to the potential in the series. Bowlers won them the last bout to keep the series alive at 1-1. Left-arm quicks Reece Topley and David Willey could be a nuisance for the Indian batters. Batting-wise, the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, and Jos Buttler have to click as a whole. Moeen Ali's all-round abilities could be a deciding factor too.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

India (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. England (probable XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rohit Sharma has hammered 620 runs in 18 matches against England. He averages 47.69. Versus England, seamer Jasprit Bumrah has picked 14 wickets in six matches at 24.28. Against India, Jonny Bairstow has amassed 627 runs at 44.78. He has two hundreds and two fifties. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 11 wickets in ODIs played this year. He averages 27.09 with two four-fers.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Willey. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Reece Topley.