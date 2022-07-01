Sports

England announce white-ball squads for series versus India: Details here

Jos Buttler will lead England in white-ball cricket (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England have announced their white-ball squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against India, starting July 7. Jos Buttler will captain England's white-ball teams after he was handed over the reins on Thursday after Eoin Morgan's retirement. Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson has been included in England's T20I set-up. Matthew Parkinson will be the leading spinner in Adil Rashid's absence. Here's more.

England squad for T20I series: Jos Buttler (captain, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Duo Gleeson and Brook present for England

The 34-year-old Gleeson has managed to claim 70 wickets in 64 domestic T20 matches. His career-best figures read 5/33 against Worcestershire Rapids in this season's Blast. Meanwhile, Yorkshire's Harry Brook, who has scored 384 runs in nine innings in this season's Blast at 48.00, is also named in both white-ball squads. He has 343 List A runs and 1,933 runs in overall T20 cricket.

England's multi-format players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes have been included in the squad for the ODI series along with pacer Craig Overton. On the other hand, Tom Banton, James Vince, George Garton, and Sam Billings, who all featured in the five-match T20I series versus West Indies in January, have not been selected. David Payne and Luke Wood miss out.

England have named Dawid Malan in the T20I squad only as he misses the cut in ODIs. This has happened despite the southpaw hammering a century against the Netherlands recently in England's record ODI score of 498/4 in 50 overs.

England and India will be engaged in the white-ball series after the conclusion of the one-off Test. The T20I series will commence on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Edgbaston and Trent Bridge will host the next two T20Is (July 9 and 10). The three ODIs will be held at Kennington Oval (July 12), Lord's (July 14), and Old Trafford (July 17).

England squad for the ODI series: Jos Buttler (captain, wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.