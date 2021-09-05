Indian coach Ravi Shastri, support staff put under isolation

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 03:33 pm

As many as four members of Team India's support staff in England, including head coach Ravi Shastri, have been isolated as a precautionary measure. Notably, the lateral flow test of Shastri returned positive last evening. Bharat Arun, R Sridhar, and Nitin Patel are the others besides Shastri. The BCCI informed that they have undergone RT-PCR tests and will remain in the team hotel.

"The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive last evening," read a statement by the BCCI. "They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India."

The remaining members of the Indian contingent underwent two lateral flow tests (last night and this morning). They were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the fourth England-India Test at The Oval upon returning negative COVID reports.

England and India are presently engaged in the fourth Test at The Oval. The series is leveled at 1-1 after the hosts staged a comeback in Leeds. India are on top at the moment, having gained a significant lead. The Indian top-order shone on Day 3, which nullified the deficit. Rohit Sharma put India in the driving set by smashing an emphatic century.