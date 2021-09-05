IPL 2021, KL Rahul vs Shikhar Dhawan: Decoding the numbers

Shikhar Dhawan has scored the most runs in IPL 2021

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season will start from September 19 onwards in the UAE. The BCCI had earlier postponed the season midway in India after several players contracted the novel coronavirus. At the halfway stage mark, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul lead the show with the bat. We decode the numbers of these two batters.

Dhawan

Dhawan is the highest scorer in IPL 2021

Dhawan leads the tally in terms of runs in IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals batsman has amassed 380 runs from eight matches at 54.28. The southpaw has slammed three fifties with the best score of 92. He has hit 43 fours and eight sixes. The senior Indian cricketer has enjoyed batting with a strike rate of 134.27.

Rahul

Rahul follows suit with 331 runs

Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021. The Punjab Kings captain has racked up 331 runs from seven matches at an average of 66.20. He has managed to hit four fifties this season with the best score of 91*. Rahul has smashed 27 fours and 16 sixes. He has a strike rate of 136.21.

IPL 2021

Decoding their impact in powerplay, middle and death overs

As per Cricketpedia, Rahul has scored 223 runs in powerplay overs (1-6) in IPL 2021. He has scored 148 runs in the middle overs (7-15) for Punjab Kings. In the death overs (16-20), he has mustered 75 runs. Meanwhile, Dhawan has scored 134 runs in the powerplay overs. He has 226 runs in the middle overs and just 20 at the death.

Stats

A look at the career stats of Dhawan and Rahul

In 184 matches, Dhawan has racked up 5,577 runs at 35.29. He has two centuries and 43 fifties. Notably, Dhawan scored 521 and 618 runs in IPL 2019 and 2020 respectively. Rahul has accumulated 2,978 runs in 88 IPL matches at 46.53. He has hit two centuries and 25 fifties. Rahul notched 659, 593, and 670 runs across the last three IPL seasons.