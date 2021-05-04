IPL 2021 could move to just one venue: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season could be moved to just one venue keeping the rise of coronavirus cases in mind.

Two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders camp tested positive in the IPL's bio-bubble on Monday leading to their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore being postponed.

Meanwhile, three members of the Chennai Super Kings outfit also tested positive.

Here are the details.

IPL 2021

IPL 2021 could be moved to Mumbai

Mumbai is likely to be the city to host the remainder of the IPL 2021 season.

As per reports. the move is set to happen by Friday, May 7.

Notably, the upcoming Kolkata and Bengaluru leg of the IPL may be canceled entirely.

The rescheduling could lead to more double headers and a possible delay as well.

Mumbai

Mumbai is being considered to minimize risks

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI is considering moving to Mumbai in order to minimize risks, especially with travel.

Mumbai has three stadiums - Wankhede, DY Patil and Brabourne - along with training facilities at the Mumbai Cricket Association's ground in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Notably, most of them were used by the teams.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hits the IPL hard

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, three members of Chennai Super Kings team, including chief executive Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L Balaji have also tested positive, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, CSK have reportedly asked to sit out of their next match against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Wednesday.

Information

Chennai and Mumbai hosted games before the action shifted

The IPL 2021 season started with Chennai and Mumbai hosting 10 matches each. The action then shifted to Ahmedabad and Delhi. So far, Ahmedabad has hosted five games and Delhi has seen four matches being played.