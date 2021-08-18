England vs India: Decoding Joe Root's statistics in Test cricket

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 01:41 pm

Joe Root has smashed two tons in the ongoing Test series versus India

England cricket team captain Joe Root has been in supreme form in the ongoing Test series against India. Root has already smashed two centuries and a fifty. India won the second Test by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. However, Root has impressed and holds the cards for England as they eye a fightback. We decode his Test numbers.

Test cricket

Root is the second-highest run-scorer for England in Tests

In 107 Test matches, Root has amassed 9,100 runs at an average of 50.00. He has registered 22 centuries and 50 half-centuries with a best of 254. Notably, Root is the second-highest scorer for England in Test cricket. He is only behind former skipper Alastair Cook (12,472). In the ongoing series, Root surpassed Graham Gooch, who scored 8,900 runs for England at 42.58.

ENG vs IND

Root's performance in the ongoing Test series

In the first Test, Root scored 64 and 109. The match ended in a draw as rain marred the proceedings. Root's valiant knocks were a major positive for England in Nottingham. In the second Test at Lord's, Root showed his class by scoring an unbeaten 180 in England's first innings. He scored 33 in the second innings, failing to salvage a draw for England.

Versus India

Root's performance against Team India in Tests

In 22 Tests, Root has scored 2,175 runs against Team India at 60.41. He has racked up seven centuries and 10 fifties, with a best of 218. In 12 Tests at home, Root has scored 1,223 runs at 56.83. He has hit five centuries and five fifties. Root has scored 952 runs away in India at 50.10. He has two tons and five fifties.

Information

Root is averaging 128.66 in the ongoing Test series

Root has amassed 386 runs in the series so far at a phenomenal average of 128.66. He has faced 661 balls. He is the only player to have faced 600-plus deliveries. Root has also smashed 48 fours so far.

Feats

Notable feats of Root in Test cricket

Root is the fourth-highest scorer in England-India Test matches. He is also the second-highest scorer for England against India after Cook (2,431). He has the joint-highest number of centuries in England-India Tests (7). Root is the 16th-highest scorer in Test cricket. In 2021, Root has the most runs in Tests (1,277). He has five centuries and a fifty at 67.21.