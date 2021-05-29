India tour of UK: Records which Jasprit Bumrah can break

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 04:33 pm

Jasprit Bumrah eyes these milestones in England

India are set to tour the UK to compete in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and the England Test series. The Virat Kohli-led side will fancy their chances as they have one of the best bowling attacks presently. Their premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has an opportunity to shine forth once again. Here are the records he can break.

Career

A look at his performance in Test cricket

Bumrah is arguably the most proficient fast bowler in international cricket at present. Despite being termed a white-ball specialist initially, he has emerged as an exceptional bowler in Test cricket. In just 19 Tests, he has scalped 83 wickets at a terrific average of 22.10. Bumrah owns as many as 5 five-wicket hauls and one haul of four wickets.

Wickets

Bumrah set to touch the 100-wicket mark

Bumrah could become the fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets. As of now, the record is held by the legendary Kapil Dev, who completed the milestone in 25 Tests. Kapil is followed by Irfan Pathan (28 Tests) on the tally. Bumrah, who has featured in 19 Tests, requires 17 more scalps to take his 100th wicket in the format.

Information

Bumrah could emulate this record of Kumble

On the overall list of Indians, Bumrah could become the joint-third-fastest bowler from the nation to take 100 Test wickets. The top three bowlers on the list are Ravichandran Ashwin (18 Tests), Erapalli Prasanna (20), and Anil Kumble (21).

Away

Bumrah set to complete 100 Test wickets away from home

Interestingly, Bumrah has played 17 of his 19 Tests away from home. He has snapped up 79 wickets at an incredible average of 21.59 in these Tests. On the upcoming England tour, he is set to become only the 11th Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in away Tests. He will also become only the sixth Indian fast bowler to achieve this feat.

England

He will be all guns blazing in England

In SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), Bumrah has scalped 66 wickets at 24.03. As many as 14 of them have been registered in England, where Team India will likely play six Tests this year. On India's 2018 England tour, Bumrah was among wickets despite missing two Tests. He will be all guns blazing this time too.