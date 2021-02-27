Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been released from Team India's squad ahead of the fourth and final Test. It is understood that Bumrah made a request to the BCCI regarding the same due to personal reasons. While Bumrah won't be available for selection, there has been no further addition to India's squad for the final Test. Here is more.

Development The BCCI informed about the development

The BCCI informed about the massive development through an official statement. "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," read the release.

Information India's squad for the 4th Test

India's squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Bumrah Bumrah played the third Test after missing the previous one

After playing the opening Test in Chennai, Bumrah was rested in the second Test as a part of team's workload management. The 27-year-old then returned for the Day/Night fixture in Ahmedabad, but bowled just six overs as the spinners prevailed. With this, Bumrah finishes the four-match series with four wickets from 48 overs bowled across two Tests.

Replacement Either Siraj or Umesh to replace Bumrah in playing XI

It has been learned that the Indian team management will not seek a replacement for Bumrah. His absence present the young Mohammed Siraj another opportunity to feature in the whites. The hero of Brisbane Test replaced Bumrah in the second Test as well. Meanwhile, the Indian team can also turn to Umesh Yadav, who was declared fit to play the third Test.

Series India lead the four-match series 2-1