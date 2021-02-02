Former fast bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Cricket Australia (CA), on Tuesday, informed about the same, describing him as a "larrikin who demolished batting line-ups all over the world". The 59-year-old, who represented Australia for nine years, is a veteran of over 200 wickets in Test cricket. Here is more.

Praise 'A deserved inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame'

Peter King, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman, in a statement, lavished praise on the new inductee, Hughes. "Merv Hughes was an icon of the Australian summer for so many of us, a larger-than-life personality, a wonderful international cricketer, an ambassador for the sport and a deserved inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame," he said.

Hughes A look at his international career

Hughes, who was famous for his handlebar moustache, enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned from 1985 to 1994. During the period, he snapped up 212 wickets from 53 Test matches at an average of 28.38. This also included a best match haul of 13/217. He also picked up 38 wickets in 33 ODIs at 29.34. Besides, Hughes registered over 500 First-class wickets (593).

Do you know? Hughes took a historic hat-trick in 1988/89

In the 1988/89 WACA Test against West Indies, Hughes completed a historic hat-trick which was spread across three separate overs. He became the fifth Australian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. After that, four more Australians have done so.

Selector Hughes has also served as Australia's selector

Hughes played his last Test in Cape Town against South Africa in March 1994. Post that, he replaced the great Allan Border as a selector of the Australian cricket team (in June 2005). However, his performance as a selector remained under the scanner due to several controversial decisions. In 2010, he was replaced by former Australian captain Greg Chappell for the role.

