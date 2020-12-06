New Zealand hammered West Indies in the first Test after concluding the proceedings on Day four. The hosts, who had declared at 519/7 in the first innings, bowled the Windies out for 138 and 247. Kane Williamson's side won by an innings and 134 runs to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Here are the records broken.

NZ vs WI How did the first Test match pan out?

Williamson's 251 was the main reason why New Zealand posted a mammoth total in the first innings. Tom Latham (86) and Kyle Jamieson (51*) also chipped in with the runs. Windies looked lacklustre with the ball. In reply, the Kiwi pacers made perfect use of the conditions and bowled with precision to bowl their opponents out twice for low scores.

Double-century Williamson's highest individual score in Test cricket

Williamson slammed his third double-century in Test cricket. He scored one in 2019, having smashed an unbeaten 200 against Bangladesh on the same venue. Meanwhile, his first double-ton came against Sri Lanka in 2015, an unbeaten 242 off 438 balls at Basin Reserve. Interestingly, Williamson has now registered his highest score in the Test format.

Tons Williamson registers 22nd Test century

Playing his 81st Test, Williamson raced to 6,727 runs at an average of 52.55. He now has 22 Test tons under his belt. Williamson now has the most number of centuries by a number three batsman since January 2010. He tops the list with 20 tons, and is followed by Hashim Amla (19), Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Kumar Sangakkara (17).

Bowling A look at the bowling feats in this match

New Zealand senior pacer Tim Southee claimed five wickets in the match. He has raced to 289 career Test scalps at 28.83. Neil Wagner was amongst the wickets and claimed a total of six. He now has 212 Test scalps, overcoming Shakib Al Hasan's tally of 210. Kemar Roach (3/114) surpassed Sir Andy Roberts (202) in terms of career Test scalps (204).

Duo Blackwood and Joseph show character for WI