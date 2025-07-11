Video shows Sena MLA with cash-filled-luggage day after tax notice  

A massive row had erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut shared a video of Shinde Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, showing him sitting with luggage allegedly full of cash at his home. In the caption, Raut also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of the situation, asking how long Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would tolerate such public humiliation.

Political fallout Where did cash come from, asks junior Thackeray Reacting to the video, Raut's party colleague Aaditya Thackeray urged the tax department and CM Fadnavis to take action. "Today, it's Sanjay Sirsat, sitting in his vest and underwear. We talk about 'Khokhe' (boxes of cash), '50 Khokhe, Ekdum Okay,' and one is clearly seen in the video. All these antics happening in just vests and undergarments,...where did all this money come from? Who gave it? Can anyone just roam around carrying such wads of notes?" Thackeray said.

Minister's statement IT notice issued after complaints filed against him Shirsat, who represents Aurangabad (West) and is a member of the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has confirmed receiving an income tax notice. He said the notice was issued after complaints were filed against him regarding his asset growth from 2019 to 2024. He clarified that he will respond to the notice soon and denied any wrongdoing.